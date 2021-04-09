Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $163.22. The stock had a trading volume of 241,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,530. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.07.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.