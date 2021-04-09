Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 54,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 27,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.28. 62,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,309,163. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.