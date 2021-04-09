Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Graco by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Graco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

