Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 95 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $459,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio stock opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.74 and a 200-day moving average of $338.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

