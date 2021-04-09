Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $407.15 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.48 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.55 and a 200-day moving average of $407.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.