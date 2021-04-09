Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

