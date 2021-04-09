Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ASML by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $639.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.66. The stock has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.