Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

