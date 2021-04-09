Chimpion Hits 1-Day Volume of $527,001.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00006796 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $126.09 million and approximately $527,001.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

