China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $37.35

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.35, but opened at $36.25. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.