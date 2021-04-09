ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.24

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 7122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.