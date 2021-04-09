Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,462.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,525.67.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,524.05 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $728.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,435.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,373.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $1,244,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

