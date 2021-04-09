Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securiti raised their price target on the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. The company traded as high as $1,529.83 and last traded at $1,528.00. 1,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,487.48.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,525.67.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,435.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,373.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.