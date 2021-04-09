Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHRRF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of CHRRF opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

