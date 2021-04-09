Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

