Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 650.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,880,000.

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $26.14.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

