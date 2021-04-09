Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 301.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PKOH. B. Riley lifted their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.47 million, a PE ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.