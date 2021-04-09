Citigroup Inc. Has $54,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after buying an additional 186,813 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period.

PCEF stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

