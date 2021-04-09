Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 361.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 144,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

