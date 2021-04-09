Citigroup Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 292.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $153,726.72. Corporate insiders own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

