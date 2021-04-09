Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,970 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Cato were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATO. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 17.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cato during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cato by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cato in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Cato by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATO opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

