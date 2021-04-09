Clarus Securities Weighs in on Akumin Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Akumin in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKU. SCW Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter worth about $4,181,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

