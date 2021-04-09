CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLSK. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 148.79% and a negative net margin of 232.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

