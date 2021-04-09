Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $982.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.