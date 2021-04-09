Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Down to $67.55

Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $65.76. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

