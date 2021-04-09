Coinsbit Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $209,715.00 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $209,715.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token (CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

