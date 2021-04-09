Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $38.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Colfax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Colfax stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 18,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,118. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

