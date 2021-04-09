Color Platform One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,589.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $4,589.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,664.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.00 or 0.01090946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.43 or 0.00423476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001882 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

