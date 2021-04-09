Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,640 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. 464,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,725,387. The stock has a market cap of $241.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

