Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,725,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

