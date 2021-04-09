Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

