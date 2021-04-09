Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.01

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 1666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,909,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

