Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.37 ($6.32).

CBK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.12 ($6.02). The company had a trading volume of 8,096,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.20. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.36 and its 200-day moving average is €5.10.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

