Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Community Bank System worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

