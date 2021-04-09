Commvault Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,419% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 call options.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

