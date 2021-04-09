Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CODYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

