Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Acquires $72,000,000.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $16.81 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

COMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

