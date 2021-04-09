Computacenter (LON:CCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Shares of LON CCC traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,566 ($33.52). 146,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,246.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,319.56. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,594 ($33.89). The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06). Also, insider Ros Rivaz purchased 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

