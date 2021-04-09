Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 770,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

