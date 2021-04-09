Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $39.34.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.