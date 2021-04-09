Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

