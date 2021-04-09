Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

