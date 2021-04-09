Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

