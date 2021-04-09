Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 50,990 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,990 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 72,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $408.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

