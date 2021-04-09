ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

