Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Raises Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.