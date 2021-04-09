Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.39. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

