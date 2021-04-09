Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.39. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

