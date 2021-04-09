Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.95-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.44. Constellation Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.95-10.25 EPS.

NYSE STZ opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.39. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $151.25 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

