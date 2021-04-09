ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.42

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 241488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several brokerages have commented on WISH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

